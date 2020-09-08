Atomic Bomb Used in Gender Reveal Party

Funny story written by Wildpete

Tuesday, 8 September 2020

DALLAS – Taking the gender reveal party to the next level, a Dallas couple has used an atomic bomb to announce their child’s sex to the world.

Ted and Heidi Sinkler, first-time parents, released hundreds of curies worth of radiation in their backyard, along with a big blue mushroom cloud to let the world know that they were expecting a baby boy.

“We heard about people using explosives and fireworks for gender reveal parties, but this is Texas, and we know how to think bigger,” stated the soon-to-be father.

Not to be outdone, a San Antonio couple is planning a plague-themed gender reveal, in which the baby's sex will be shown in the color of the resulting buboes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

