Donald Trump To Fire The Messenger

Donald Trump, the Abuser-In-Chief of free speech, has declared that Jennifer Griffen, of Fox News, should be fired because she corroborated the Atlantic Monthly story about Trump: At the gravesite in Arlington Cemetery, Trump referred to the buried soldiers as losers and suckers.l

To be exact, Trump referred to the dead as losers and suckers, while standing with U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly in front of the grave of General Kelly's 29-year-old son.

Miraculously, General Kelly refrained from giving Trump a windup single left hook into Donald Trump’s face, sending his nose into his ear.

He could have faced a Court Martial. Maybe.

Or maybe, a Court could have awarded the General another star. But the General stood firm, and didn’t even call Donald Trump an empty barrel.

The Atlantic Monthly published the article by Jeffrey Goldberg, repeating the loser and sucker words spoken by Donald Trump about the dead soldiers. Trump went soprano, screaming, "No one has done more for the military than me."

Followed by, "It's a lousy magazine nobody reads." Etc.

Veteran reporter Jennifer Griffen checked with several sources, then reported, on Fox News, that Goldberg’s story could be corroborated by witnesses who heard Trump say those words. Often.

Trump demanded that Fox News fire Jennifer Griffen.

Jennifer Griffen is still at Fox News. Trump’s courtiers are singing in Trump’s defense. Trump’s waving his hands in a windmill fashion.

But General John Kelly did not deny what Trump said in front of his 29-year-old son’s grave. Kelly's silence is the same as a windup, single left hook to Trump’s nose, sending it to his ear.

Bravo Kelly!

