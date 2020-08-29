Only 500 pictures of the Kardashians uploaded to the internet today

There was shock around the world today when, what with everything else that was happening, only 500 new photos featuring a Kardashian were uploaded to the internet.

Kim, Kourtney, and the other five or six, barely featured in a news day that seemed to be more concerned about a global pandemic, an impending world recession, increasingly bad weather, and idiots in charge at the top.

A passer-by, who didn't seem to mind, just remarked: 'I would have been bothered if I had been bothered, but as I am not bothered, I am not bothered.'

Someone else remarked: 'What is a Kardashian? I am not sure that I would want to give a Kardashian house space, whatever it is.'