GOP Opposes Cancel Culture; Also Declares that Those With Different Opinions than Them "Hate America"

Washington - GOP Convention speeches, which included appearances by accomplished, insightful, and respected speakers such as Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., focused the emergence of the "cancel culture" in America.

Railing against political correctness, which they insist is the real fascism present in American culture, and not a President that ignores the law, speaker after speaker insisted that all opinions and beliefs should be treated with respect and not censured or belittled in any way.

One other theme that was evident, especially when the President took the stage, was the Republican declaration that all Democrats, Liberals, Progressives and any other group that opposes Donald Trump and the GOP must "hate America", and, along with the media were, therefore, "enemies of the people".

"Joe Biden wants to destroy America," said Trump in his acceptance speech. "We can't allow him to do it."