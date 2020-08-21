Trump to Resign

Funny story written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Friday, 21 August 2020

The White House, Washington, D. C. Woof Blister here with a SINful report for SpoofInternational News. Sources within the inner circle of the Oval Office have revealed to The Spoof that should Donald J. Trump lose the election in November, and should all his efforts to overturn the result be foiled by the far-left, socialistic Supreme Court, he will resign the presidency before the end of his term.

With Vice President Mike Pence elevated to the presidency, if only for less than two months, Pence will issue a Ford-like pardon which clears Trump of all crimes committed, before or during his term as president.

Such a pardon, given to a defeated president, is, to say the least, unprecedented. If it happens, Trump also will be UNPRESIDENTED!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

