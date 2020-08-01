Under Pressure in U.S., TikTok Announces Plan to Remove Indecent Videos Including "Dictator Sword Dance"

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 1 August 2020

image for Under Pressure in U.S., TikTok Announces Plan to Remove Indecent Videos Including "Dictator Sword Dance"
Unsettling Video of Dictators Dancing with Swords

Washington - After U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would unilaterally ban Chinese company TikTok from doing business in the United States, the company announced measures to respond to the threat. Included in the response will be efforts to remove videos from it's platform that violate universal standards of decency.

One of the first videos to be deleted by TikTok pictured a group of authoritarians dancing with swords. One of the dictators in the video has openly encouraged individuals responsible for body slamming journalists and attacking protesting attendees at his rallies. It also featured representatives of a host Middle East kingdom which was accused of dismembering a writer visiting Turkey who had been critical of its rule.

"We just felt we needed to remove some videos that violated community standards, and this one was obviously a good place to start. Also, the dancing in the video was particularly awful," said a company spokesman.

It was not known if the swords used in the video were actually used to eliminate any journalists or critics of the kingdom.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more