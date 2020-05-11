Does Donald Trump Have A Fever Or Is He Wearing A Redder Shade Of Makeup?

White House gardeners are talking about Donald Trump's red face. His face is getting even redder, more so than usual. The sanitation workers trucking out the White House garbage agreed. Everyone else seems to be oblivious of this sudden red change.

Jared Kushner looks to be his same waxy pale self, and since he works so closely with Trump on everything, he would be the first to catch anything. His coloring would immediately change from death pale to living human color. Switching from death pale to living color would raise questions. Seemingly, this would make Mr. Kushner a living thermometer for Donald Trump’s health condition.

The fake news would speculate, “Kushner must have gotten something from red-faced Donald Trump. And red-faced Donald Trump must have gotten the god forbid, coronavirus. Do you think?”

A White House electrician came up with the answer. “Nah. Trump fell asleep in his tanning bed. Does that all the time. Eats, tans, falls asleep. We added a siren to go off and wake him up after ten minutes. No problem the next time he goes to the tanning bed for a touch-up.”

“Yeah,” said a White House plumber, “but that was over a year ago, and he’s still red-faced, and it isn’t from the tanning bed. He’s got a bug. Maybe the bug,”

“Is Kushner still pale-faced?”

“Pale as a satin bedsheet.”

“Then it’s got to be Trump’s makeup.”

When a White House reporter, (who finally grew the cojones) asked Trump at a press conference, why his face had turned tomato red, she added that some of the White House staff, including the gardeners, electricians, plumbers, and the disposal unit, were also asking the same question.

Steam momentarily came out of Trump's ears and nostrils. He ignored the question and slowly turned to another reporter and said, "Next question."

Well, at least he didn't blame his red tomato face on former President Barack Obama.

