Obama Calls Trump’s Coronavirus Response A Chaotic Disaster

Former President Barack Obama just called Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, a “chaotic disaster.” So what took him so long? Even the birds singing in the trees were saying the same thing back in January. Sure, it was early in this pandemic, but the birds knew.

Obama was like a negligent father who left the country with a lousy babysitter in charge, and look what followed. Chaos. Michelle Obama would never have left this country in the care of that funny-looking guy. One look at him, and she would have said, "Not with my children!"

But Barack Obama took off and went kite-surfing with Richard Branson, a sport Donald Trump would never attempt. (Bone spurs, don’t you know?)

So the nation is in the middle of a pandemic. A pandemic isn't like a hangnail or a stubbed toe, but it is a killer! Anyone can catch it, and it's a harrowing experience to survive. Just ask Boris Johnson or Chris Cuomo.

This time, the sky is falling.

All Trump can do is waste money building a half-finished useless wall, and guess what? Millions spent on his wall, and this virus can just fly through, over and under it, but there isn’t any money for test kits, masks, or personal protection equipment.

The world is in a pandemic, and regardless of what the new acting President of the United States, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, says about the coronavirus line going up, plateauing, and at last, going down.

"Pulled down by New York tough New Yorkers," the rest of the United States is stuck not just with an active virus, but also with an incompetent Donald Trump, that former President Barack Obama just tagged responsible for this chaotic disaster.

Thank you for your sentiments, President Obama, but we already knew that.

Big hint? “Only twelve people have died. The virus will go away with warmer weather." Described with a hand wave going up and down.

Read more by this author: