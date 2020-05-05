No Winner Declared Yet in the Red Tribe Vs. Blue Tribe Social Media Political Propaganda Spinning Contest

Written by Jaki Treehorn

Tuesday, 5 May 2020

image for No Winner Declared Yet in the Red Tribe Vs. Blue Tribe Social Media Political Propaganda Spinning Contest
After Years of Diligent Social Media Posting, Still No Winner

Washington - After years of posting mindless and pointless political arguments on social media outlets like Twitter and Facebook, millions of participants in the great online political propaganda pissing contest, who have nothing better to do than to try and convince someone or anyone that their information spinners are superior to, and have indeed destroyed, the opposing logic twisters, have been told by reliable sources that there have been no changed minds as a result of their folly.

As a result, they have been advised to either continue their constant reposting of their favorite fact-distorting gurus in hopes that, someday, someone will actually change their stripes and switch tribes because of their efforts, or actually just move on, and post something interesting and informative on their social media timelines.

"I was under the impression that everyone in the Democratic Party had walked away and joined the GOP at this point," exclaimed one participant upon finding that this was not the case. "Now, I just post pictures of my kids and what I've been eating lately."

"Trump lied for the 56,905th time yesterday. Pretty soon, people on the right are going to notice," replied one opposing tribal member.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

