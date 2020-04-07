Will Trump Appoint Jared Captain Of The USS Theodore Roosevelt, And Did Trump Drop The Ball On Coronavirus?

Answer to the first question: Why not?

Answer to the second question: Yes!

About the Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Rosevelt. Jared Kushner is perhaps the most unqualified person to command the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, or a destroyer, ferry boat, schooner, or canoe. Maybe a paddleboat, but not an inner tube. He could slip through. But he’s Trump’s son-in-law, so, he has any job Trump wants to give him.

Does he know how to swim? It doesn’t matter.

The father-in-law makes appointments, so the kid’s got the job. He’ll be properly fitted with a navy officer’s jacket, covered with gold braid, matched with the right size cap, with scrambled eggs scattered across the visor.

While Kushner might think that the bridge is a fancy card game, he’ll eventually figure it out.

Hooyah!

To get back to the second question. Did Trump drop the ball on coronavirus?

Yes. You betcha!

Told of the approaching pandemic on January 1, Trump was too busy having victory rallies after missing his date with impeachment destiny, thanks to a Republican Senate. Denouncing the impeachment hearings as a witch hunt promoted by shifty Adam Schiff and crazy Nancy Pelosi, he had his MAGA people cheering along with him.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t until March that the words pandemic and coronavirus penetrated the hair shellac.

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, was responsible enough to pick up the ball for his state back in January. He prepared California for the deadly virus that was approaching. Same with Governor Jay Inslee of Washington state.

January, February, Trump was still in denial, professing his belief that coronavirus was like the flu. That it would go away in two weeks. It would vanish like a miracle with the warmer weather. Resorting to his usual juvenile practice, Trump called Governor Newsom a clown and Governor Inslee, a snake.

Four months after the first warnings of a pandemic, the governors are racing against time to locate ventilators, beds, face masks, and personal protection equipment. Jared claims it's his equipment.

This pandemic would never have happened if Hillary Clinton were President.

Trump dropped the ball.

