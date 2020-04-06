Trump Groupies Insist that "More Libtards are Being Triggered" by Redundant Nonsense "Than Ever Before"

Washington - While a nation sheltered at home in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, mindless followers of Donald Trump, unable to show love and support for their exalted leader by showing up at rallies, consoled themselves by taking to social media and circulating memes and posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, declaring that those who don't worship their god-like savior must be stewing and suffering in silence, cowering in their places of refuge.

Trump continues to push the same falsehoods, conspiracy theories, false narratives and outright lies as he did four years ago, first outraging, then amusing, and finally just boring most observers. However, steadfast Trump groupies still delighted in posting the bad information to see how many "libtards and dumbocrats" they could get to comment on the idiotic claims.

"I posted a great meme about the Deep State conspiracy to create a Coronavirus Hoax to discredit Trump, and got, like, 13 comments," said one minion on Facebook, yesterday. "It must be all they're thinking about right now."