Trump Groupies Insist that "More Libtards are Being Triggered" by Redundant Nonsense "Than Ever Before"

Written by Jaki Treehorn

Monday, 6 April 2020

image for Trump Groupies Insist that "More Libtards are Being Triggered" by Redundant Nonsense "Than Ever Before"
Trump Groupies Keeping Themselves Entertained Online Now

Washington - While a nation sheltered at home in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, mindless followers of Donald Trump, unable to show love and support for their exalted leader by showing up at rallies, consoled themselves by taking to social media and circulating memes and posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, declaring that those who don't worship their god-like savior must be stewing and suffering in silence, cowering in their places of refuge.

Trump continues to push the same falsehoods, conspiracy theories, false narratives and outright lies as he did four years ago, first outraging, then amusing, and finally just boring most observers. However, steadfast Trump groupies still delighted in posting the bad information to see how many "libtards and dumbocrats" they could get to comment on the idiotic claims.

"I posted a great meme about the Deep State conspiracy to create a Coronavirus Hoax to discredit Trump, and got, like, 13 comments," said one minion on Facebook, yesterday. "It must be all they're thinking about right now."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more