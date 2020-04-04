Trump Overrules Navy, Returns Captain to Carrier

The Pentagon, Washington, D. C. Special to The Spoof. President Donald Trump today overruled the Navy and reinstated Brett Crozier as captain of the virus-beleaguered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. Trump's terse announcement was that Crozier had shown more sense than all the brass at naval headquarters.

Crozier had been relieved of command for exercising "poor judgment" by sending copies of his plea that his crew be taken ashore ASAP, as the coronavirus was rapidly spreading from man to man. Nearly a hundred sailors among the 5000 aboard the T. R. had already become ill.

Crozier, who had left the ship amid an uproarious well-wishing from his crew, was back on the Roosevelt tonight. Acting Navy Secretary, Thomas Modly, who had dismissed Crozier, had no comment.

Where's the Spoof? Trump only overrules the Pentagon and the courts when they've made the right decision.