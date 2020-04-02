A Powerful Earthquake Hits Idaho – Reports Say That There Are Tons and Tons of Mashed Potatoes All Over The Place

BOISE, Idaho – A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck just northeast of Boise and it was felt as far off as Missoula, Montana a distance of 365.4 miles.

A potato farmer Dalton Friggity said that he and his wife (Lorelei) were watching reruns of The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania, when the Witch as Idahoans refer to earthquakes hit.

He said that his wife instantly jumped on his lap and started crying.

He then began to cry because his wife had kicked him in his crotcharino area with her size 9 cowgirl boot.

After she got him an ice cube pack and a bottle of Jack Daniels to deaden the unbelievable pain, the two went outside to check out their property.

The Friggity's own a 6,000 acre potato farm and Dalton could not believe his eyes. As he looked out into the distance, he and his wife could see that their potato fields had now turned into one big, gigantic sea of mashed potatoes.

Mrs. Friggity began to cry but her husband reminded her that they had Earthquake Insurance and that their potato loss would be fully covered by their insurance company Mutual Orgasm of Omaha.

Lorelei leaped four feet into the air and then she very, very carefully jumped into Dalton’s lap.