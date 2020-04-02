An Elderly Couple In Colorado Ignores The Shelter-in-Place Directive and Sneaks Out Dressed as Douglas Firs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado - Many of the states have imposed a self-isolation policy as well as a shelter-in-place policy.

And for the most part the vast majority of the people are adhering to these national and state directives except for a stubborn, hard-headed tribe of Arapahoes that live on a reservation outside of Durango.

But like with anything, there are always going to be some who choose to disobey the rules. One such couple is Jubal and Maxine Ditka.

The Ditka’s have been married for 62 years. They have always enjoyed the outdoors and are avid hikers, swimmers, grillers, and nudists.

Jubal who is 91, admitted that he and 83-year-old Maxine have charter memberships in 16 different nudist colonies throughout the United States, Canada, and Ecuador.

When asked which is their favorite one Maxine remarked, “Oh hands down, that would have to be The Hot Diggity Dog Nude Ranch of Wyoming where their motto is “Don’t Point – It’s Just Not Friggin' Polite.”

IN CLOSING - The director of the senior citizens home where the Ditka’s reside is just happy as a lark that the couple didn’t run into a lumberjack.