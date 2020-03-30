Gas Stations in Colorado Will Start Giving out Recreational Marijuana with Every Fill Up

ASPEN, Colorado – The state’s thousands of gas stations are joining into a business venture that they say is going to revolutionize the gas station industry.

Grover Buxonheimer, spokesperson for the Colorado Gasoline Guild, has informed the public that they have joined with the state’s thousands of marijuana shops in an exploratory venture that was inspired by a marijuana shop owner named Abner Hornpipe.

Buxonheimer said that he first spoke with Hornpipe when he went into his shop, The Sweet Mary Jane Pot Shop, to buy some weed for his 25th wedding anniversary.

After purchasing half a pound of Durango Bango, the two sat down down at a table at the far end of his pot place, away from all of the second-hand marijuana smoke.

They came up with the idea of giving out a nickel bag (five dollars' worth) of recreational marijuana with every gasoline fill-up. Both liked the idea, and quickly put pencil to paper, and saw that it could be a very lucrative operation.

The gas stations will get lots of business, and the marijuana shops will be paid for the marijuana, plus 15% of the total gasoline sales.

A representative with The Colorado State Cannabis Coalition, says that he is certain the deal will increase Colorado gas sales, because those residents who were going across the border to Utah to buy their gas, will now, instead, buy it in Rocky Mountain High Colorado.

Colorado recently opened up its 9,000th marijuana shop, which is located in Cripple Creek, Colorado.