Written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 14 March 2020

image for CDC Officials: Staying Home and Posting Toilet Paper Memes on Facebook is Still a Safe Activity
Funny Meme About Hoarding Toilet Paper

Washington - Health Officials in the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control confirmed on Friday that it is not a high-risk activity for seniors, and others at risk from the Coronavirus contagion, to just stay sheltered in their homes and post funny memes about toilet paper-hoarding on their Facebook timelines and other social media sites.

Anthony Fauci, lead advisor to the president, said, in a news conference, Friday, that many activities, such as large meetings, sporting events, and other gatherings requiring close human contact, needed to be curtailed, but that, higher-risk individuals could safely sit in their homes and post funny jokes and memes about the ridiculous hoarding by a panicked public that has caused toilet paper and other consumer staples to disappear from shelves at stores.

"Yes, I would highly recommend such activities. Everyone needs a good laugh at this point," said Fauci, responding to reporters' questions.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

