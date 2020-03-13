Franklin Roosevelt on the Coronavirus

The White House, Washington D. C. Television viewers in the nation's capital witnessed an inexplicable interruption during President Donald Trump's address to the people on the Coronavirus last night. A mysterious power outage for only a few seconds occurred shortly after the president gave his greeting to those watching. Suddenly, and to the amazement of the local audience, President Franklin Roosevelt appeared, sitting by his White House fireplace. His speech was short but carried great impact as he reassured his rapt listeners:

With a twinkle in his eyes, despite the seriousness of the situation, he intoned: "The only thing we have to fear.... is Trump himself."