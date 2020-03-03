In Latest Move to Stop Coronavirus, Trump Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates His Heavily Indebted Company Pays

Washington - President Donald Trump, concerned about Federal Reserve policies that pay savers a tiny amount of interest to loan their money out, unleashed a Twitter storm last night against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, insisting he cut interest rates to near zero to battle the coronavirus.

The cuts would save the heavily-indebted Trump corporations, and LLC's, millions in interest payments, benefiting him personally. It would also save American corporations hundreds of millions in interest payments, because the hundreds of millions they saved in taxes with the Trump 2017 tax plan isn't quite enough to get their stock prices up, and therefore activate their management's stock purchase clauses, and allow them to confiscate more wealth, so they can give more to help elect Trump and the Republicans.

The stock market, which Trump sees as his key to winning the 2020 election, because his supporters all have millions in the market, rallied after the Central Bank indicated it approved of his latest wealth grab, and was ready to cut interest rates far below the rate of inflation.