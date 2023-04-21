Dominic Raab set to return the keys, and all of the AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA's

Following his recent resignation, Dominic Raab is set to return the keys, as well as all of the A's.

A showdown meeting with Rishi Sunak started with the words, "Raab, you are a maverick, and you can't be trusted around people. You are off the case, I want your badge and your gun."

What followed was the disgraced Dominic (others are available) packing his favourite stapler, folders, top secret government files, and his lucky troll doll into a cardboard box and leaving it by the back door.

In his office, there was a string of A's, almost as many as you would find in the average musical concerto.