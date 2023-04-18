Michael Madeup's New Year Message

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 18 April 2023

image for Michael Madeup's New Year Message
You people with your popularity contests.....

Well hello there,

Michael Madeup here again. I know that it is now April, but I thought I would let you know about my new year's message. I know it is four months too late, but a busy politician always has far more pressing things to do than to talk to the proletariat, sorry I meant the electorate.

The good news is that I have been forward as the Conservative candidate for my little village of oiks, sorry City in the next general election.

The bad news is that by then I will be in my mid-seventies. Honestly, why do you people not just let me retire?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

