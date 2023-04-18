Michael Madeup's New Year Message

Well hello there,

Michael Madeup here again. I know that it is now April, but I thought I would let you know about my new year's message. I know it is four months too late, but a busy politician always has far more pressing things to do than to talk to the proletariat, sorry I meant the electorate.

The good news is that I have been forward as the Conservative candidate for my little village of oiks, sorry City in the next general election.

The bad news is that by then I will be in my mid-seventies. Honestly, why do you people not just let me retire?