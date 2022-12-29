What the New Year Will Bring? - More Trump, More Cold, More Heat, More Big Breasted Stars

(The little diapered Baby of 2024 looked into his crystal ball and saw some of the stories of 2024.)

Trump will do something Outrageous every month - Craves Attention like a drug addict craves his 'stash'.

He also has to Pick a Vice President - will interview Hot women with interesting Vices.

Marjorie Taylor Green will say something Stupid - some Remark Far to the Right of Mussolini. America's Fascist Hot Mama.

America will Freeze until June and the Climate Deniers will do Protests against Global Warming - and predict a coming Ice Age.

Then in July they switch to Protests about the Extreme Heat and Huge Droughts - and why isn't Biden doing something about it?

The Kardashians will all have kids at the same time. It will be known as the 'Big Birthing'. After the births - they will require an army of Breast Masseurs and Breast Aerobic guys - to get them back into Shape.

Male fans have offered to help also.

MacDonalds will have 100% robotic restaurants - and Robot guards who can kick ass with electronic Cattle Prods - (if crossed).

(And their Robotic judgement is a little fuzzy - so of course a few customers will get Zapped.

MacDonalds will apologize profusely.

Otherwise, it will be a normal year just Wars, famines, Covid, etc., and Nature telling you everything is OK.