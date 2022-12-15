Man dusting down his bagpipes

Maurice McSporrin has been dusting down his bagpipes and preparing himself for the one time he plays it at New Year.

The bagpipe, with its slight hole in the bellows, and a chanter that doesn't always work properly has been in Maurice's family for 99 years and has been played at family gatherings by his great-great-grandfather, great-grandfather, grandfather and father, however, they could play it better than Maurice can, who has neglected his practice since last year.

'My ancestors saw the bagpipes as a musical instrument and liked people. I saw it as a weapon for keeping people away' said Maurice.

Maurice's neighbours Gary and Lorraine Johnson said 'I love Christmas, but since Maurice moved in, there is always the sound of impending doom coming from Maurice's place'.

We told Gary what the sound was 'Bagpipes? Bagpipes you say. I always thought he was a slightly strange bloke, and that explains it all.'