Michael Madeup's New Year Message

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 3 January 2023

image for Michael Madeup's New Year Message
Liz Truss, with her serious face

Hello, Michael Madeup here again, you know me. You must. I say a few things on Twitter. Fairly useless MP for a small city in the middle of nowhere.

I have the hair.....

Oh, now you know me. Anyway, as I was saying when I supported Boris Johnson/Penny Mordant/Liz Truss/Rishi Sunak that 2023 will be the best year that the conservatives had in a while.

Brexit - Success
Boris Johnson - Success
Liz Truss - Success
Rishi Sunak - Success
Pandemic - Success
Michelle Mone - Pay her more

Anyway, if we look at all of our past successes, even Gavin Williamson we can see that 2023 will be the best year that anyone of us can remember.

Toodle Pip

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

