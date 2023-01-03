Michael Madeup's New Year Message

Hello, Michael Madeup here again, you know me. You must. I say a few things on Twitter. Fairly useless MP for a small city in the middle of nowhere.

I have the hair.....

Oh, now you know me. Anyway, as I was saying when I supported Boris Johnson/Penny Mordant/Liz Truss/Rishi Sunak that 2023 will be the best year that the conservatives had in a while.

Brexit - Success

Boris Johnson - Success

Liz Truss - Success

Rishi Sunak - Success

Pandemic - Success

Michelle Mone - Pay her more

Anyway, if we look at all of our past successes, even Gavin Williamson we can see that 2023 will be the best year that anyone of us can remember.

Toodle Pip