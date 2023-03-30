Meghan and Harry Are Deep Inside Cabin Fever

Meghan and Harry have been noticeably quiet since South Park had a go at them about how they love their privacy so much they can’t shut up about it.

Now what are they doing? What any couple who has been publicly shamed and shunned do. They shut up and keep to themselves. They wander the mansion, hearing the echo of their footsteps, wondering when they phone will ring again and will they still get book deals and TV shows about themselves?

And they’ve started getting weird. As in Howard Hughes weird. They wear capes now and “fly” around the mansion pretending to be superheroes fighting injustice and annoying family members as they try to find a way to bite the hands that feed them, but still get fed by those hands.

They talk to the walls. They talk to trees. And squirrels, who refuse to be seen with them. The cabin fever is getting to the old “royals”. No one wants to invite them to their talk shows anymore. Harry saw a cloud that looked like his mother and followed it into the Pacific Ocean … until Meghan said, no, I’m your mother now …

Strange times for old money. If they come out of the mansion dressed as Elton John … they’ve turned completely Hollywood by that point, and there is no hope …