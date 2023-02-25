Queen Elizabeth Always Gave Prince Philip A Bun-Pat

Oh yes! While headlines were made about Princess Kate giving Prince William a bun-pat at the BAFTA Awards, it was a common practice with Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. That was why he always made unexpected, surprising, out-of-context remarks.

The Duke of Edinburgh usually started with a solemn, sincere, and no-nonsense greeting: “How are you,” nod of the head. Followed by an unrelated, outlandish, “You’ll end up with slitty eyes staying here much longer.”

That was caused by an unexpected bun-pat by Queen Elizabeth. While Prince Philip was ridiculed for his misplaced observation, no one was ever watching the Queen’s fast hand.

“Good afternoon.” Bang! “The problem with London is the tourists!”

Or “The renovation is excellent.” Then, bang! “It looks like a tart’s bedroom.”

And in Scotland, while speaking to a Scottish driving instructor, “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to take the test?”

So Princess Kate has taken on this wonderful royal tradition started by Queen Elizabeth. Hopefully, Prince William will be more controlled and not moved to make any nonsensical statements, as those said by his grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

While cameras captured Kate’s bun-pat, no one can produce a single photograph of Queen Elizabeth’s many bun-pats on Prince Philip.

The SPOOF will award anyone who can produce a photograph of Queen Elizabeth giving Prince Philip a bun-pat with a diamond tiara.

