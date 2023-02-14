The Wet Sprocket Valentine Night

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

image for The Wet Sprocket Valentine Night
Scampi on Valentine's night.....what a disaster

Tracy Brassingthwaite, the landlady of the popular Mithering on the Pub The Wet Sprocket has seen a roaring trade in her special Valentine's night event.

'I over-ordered scampi last week' said Tracy 'so I thought as it is Valentine's Night tonight, I would put on a special, buy one Scampi and chip, get a second one for free'.

Always single men Gavin Williamson and Brian Asshat were both partaking in the offer 'It is great' said Gavin 'obviously, it would be better if I had someone special to share my scampi with, but being able to eat twice the amount of scampi is always a bargain for me, and I have the company of Brian, so it is a great little night out for me'.

'What is this?' asked Brian, throwing his shoes at a couple in the corner, who were just there for Valentine's day, as many couples would be.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

