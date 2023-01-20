British Wine Better than French Wine - The French are Furious

Friday, 20 January 2023

image for British Wine Better than French Wine - The French are Furious
Typical British wine.

Goodbye France and hello Britain! With Global warming - France will be too Hot to produce wines and might have to move on to Orange Juice.

Britain will warm up and will become a top wine producer.

But they will have to start wearing berets and producing long loaves of bread - to keep in the spirit of the thing.

Woodchester Valley Vineyard near the town of Stroud recently won a top 'Masters Medal' for its Sauvignon Blanc wine - beating out French wines.

This was at a recent competition in London of the Global Sauvignon Awards.

"How is this possible'? - fumed French wine producers. We smell a British rat" - they fumed.

But French wine tasters were also involved in the awards.

The Romans grew wine grapes here in Britain a hundred years before the birth of Christ - so the owners knew it was possible.

Viva La Britain! - is now the rallying call in the British world of making Wine.

(Article by Wine writing Bot - 'Cognac')

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

