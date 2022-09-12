Will Adrian Dunbar ever sing the Birdie song on Ridley?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 12 September 2022

image for Will Adrian Dunbar ever sing the Birdie song on Ridley?
Oh, please no, not that song

Hello,

Mr Ray Ving here again. You are probably used to my little nonsensical articles in the Parish notices by now, and if not why not?

Anyway, I was watching Detective Inspector Ted Hastings in his new documentary about life in the Police Force, as his new undercover detective Ridley, and I thought that this Jazz singing is all very well, but when will he play a proper song, like The Birdie Song.

I mean no disrespect to Jazz singers, but sometimes you just need a song with a happy tune, and a foot-tapping beat.

Just my opinion. Everyone has them.

Toodle Pip

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

