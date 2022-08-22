An Iraqi Jet Flies Within 2 Miles of England and PM Boris Johnson Is One Pissed Off Hombre

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 22 August 2022

Everyone at 10 Downing Street is seething.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - 10 Downing Street is not a happy place at the moment.

Tickety Boo News reporter Neville Twickenbuck reports that an Iraqi jet fighter that came extremely close to the mother land has the prime minister, as well as every member of the British Parliament extremely angry, upset, and downright pissed off.

When Iraq was asked to explain, the state rep simply said that it is quite possible that the Iraqi pilot may have dozed off, or else he just simply got lost in the horrendous English fog.

Meanwhile, her majesty, the queen said that the incident took place when the temperature was a sweltering 103 degrees and the nearest clouds were in Wales.

