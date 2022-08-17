British former health secretary Sajid Javid says that British workers are the most hardworking in the world

Responding to criticism of leadership candidate Liz Truss, whom he supports, a former British minister said that British workers are the “most hardworking in the world”.

The statement produced laughter in derision by hundreds of thousands of British workers, who were listening to the radio at work, were on the phone to their mates during an extended break or whilst driving, or had forgotten to switch off the radio last night and hadn’t got out of bed yet.

A YouTube user who added the music track from Land of Hope and Glory to Mr Javid’s statement and slowed it down to a Churchillian speed, got thousands of hits within one hour.

However, an aide to Mr Javid pointed out that British doctors work the longest hours in the world, the Metropolitan Police arrest more people than any other police force and British builders are the best multitaskers in the industry, often working on several different jobs at the same time.

Liz Truss’ original comment was about British workers needing more “graft”, whatever that meant. A poll of Conservative members puts her up two points against contender Rishi Sunak, since she made that comment.