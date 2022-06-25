PM Johnson States That Wood From The Sherwood Forest Will Be Used To Make Repairs To The London Bridge

LONDON - (Satire News) - Boris Johnson, the prime minister of England, has just stated that Parliament has approved the purchase of wood from the Sherwood Forest, to be used to make much-needed repairs to The London Bridge.

The new London Bridge was built in 1973, as a means to connect the city of London, and the town of Southwarkshire, which are separated by the River Thames.

Bridge inspectors from The Royal Bridge Inspectors Federation stated that recently the bridge had been found to have extremely high amounts of termites that apparently came from Ireland.

A report issued by The RBIF, clearly stated that if not fixed and not fixed as soon as possible, the London Bridge would most likely simply turn into a humongous pile of sawdust.