PM Johnson States That Wood From The Sherwood Forest Will Be Used To Make Repairs To The London Bridge

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for PM Johnson States That Wood From The Sherwood Forest Will Be Used To Make Repairs To The London Bridge
The London Bridge is in danger of becoming sawdust.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Boris Johnson, the prime minister of England, has just stated that Parliament has approved the purchase of wood from the Sherwood Forest, to be used to make much-needed repairs to The London Bridge.

The new London Bridge was built in 1973, as a means to connect the city of London, and the town of Southwarkshire, which are separated by the River Thames.

Bridge inspectors from The Royal Bridge Inspectors Federation stated that recently the bridge had been found to have extremely high amounts of termites that apparently came from Ireland.

A report issued by The RBIF, clearly stated that if not fixed and not fixed as soon as possible, the London Bridge would most likely simply turn into a humongous pile of sawdust.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Boris Johnson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more