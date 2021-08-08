Laurence Fox's next album to just be white noise

The United Kingdom's most famous right-wing reactionary, miserable git, and last bloke you want to join you at the bar Laurence Fox has revealed this next album, his fourth will just be white-noise.

Inspired by life-long hero Lou Reed, Fox revealed that like all of his previous albums, he has put no thought and very little time into the album.

'I have already written the sad album about my divorce, the angry one where I as a privileged member of society find fault with everything I disagree with, and I thought the route of sonic exploration should be the next road to explore'.

He has already recorded the first side, by tuning his radio to, but not quite at Radio 4, and will record the rest of it this afternoon.

The album will be rush-released on Tuesday so that its society changing effect can be seen.

'I can't wait until I am trending on Twitter again' said Fox. 'It will give all of the whiny self-opinionated woke brigades something to really complain about.'