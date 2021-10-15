Laurence Fox to play Tommy Robinson

Having spent more time in court than is strictly necessary Tommy Robinson's life has been further worsened by the fact that Laurence Fox has been asked to play him in a play by playwright Sanctimonious Git.

Mr Git, said 'I see the story of Tommy Robinson as one of the more interesting careers in show business. He comes from a place, and offers little in the way of illumination, but I just thought he would be a perfect character for a play'.

Laurence Fox said 'It just proves that sometimes the right part goes to the right actor'.

When asked, Mr Git replied 'We asked a lot of other people before asking Mr Fox. Everyone else charged too much, and had to much self respect.'