Couple regret wasting hours watching cat videos on Youtube

Couple Gary and Lorraine Johnson regret spending three hours of their lives watching Cat videos on Youtube.

'At first, it seemed like a good idea' said Lorraine 'who doesn't like watching a video of a cat doing something mad and silly? I know I love them, but we started, and by the time we watched the 37th one, three hours had gone by.'

'Yes' interrupted Gary 'I was looking forward to watching Grantchester at 9.00pm, but we missed that, but the one with the Cat falling in the bath? That was comedy gold, and the one with the Goldfish? I really wasn't expecting that. You know what, we should get a cat. I mean as much as I love Thomas, our son, he wouldn't be half as funny as a cat would be.'