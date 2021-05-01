Hot Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Burns its Pride and Joy!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Saturday, 1 May 2021

image for Hot Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Burns its Pride and Joy!
If they walk in front of you, you might get lucky! Sadly, this one's luck got a 'burn out!'

Farm and stray cats at this time of the year tend to act rather weirdly, especially the non-castrated version, and their non-sterilized feline counterparts.

Male farm cats are especially 'horny' as winter turns into spring. It is due to the country air and fresh smell of manure, which tends to turn the heat up. As for feline farm cats, they have so much choice for a partner, they spend all day flattering their rear-ends, and then doing a mighty runner before several hot male cats get a chance to pounce. All in all, it is quite amusing observing farm cats at this time of year.

However, one German, huge male black cat, with his tongue hanging out, took his 'wooing' too far. His target in question, a ginger feline, kept him busy for several days, but every time the male attempted to mount her, he got a huge 'left hook!' She then run off teasing the poor thing to hell.

At a final attempt to mount her, he followed her on top of a baking hot tin roof, she lay their sun-bathing. He approached silently, was about to leap, but his hanging, heavy 'cojones' touched the hot tin roof, he yowled in agony and jumped into a convenient rain barrel standing under the guttering.

Later that day, the ginger feline, revealing a satisfied cat smile, appeared after a 'rumble in the jungle' with a less gentle pursuer, a ginger knob. As for the 'hot cat on the hot tin roof' he is now nursing his 'pride and joy' in a muddy puddle hoping he will be more fortunate next year!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Cat on a Hot Tin RoofCats




