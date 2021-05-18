Dutch cat craps on Amsterdam park bench and leaves impression

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

image for Dutch cat craps on Amsterdam park bench and leaves impression
Dog's poo could never be as impressionistic as cat's poo because they never bury it and there's too much of it!!

A Dutch cat who frequented the famous Vondelpark in Amsterdam, Holland, decided to mark out his area in a slightly different manner, instead of peeing up every lamppost in the park, he crapped on a park bench!

Japanese art lovers visiting the nearby Van Gogh Museum decided to go for a walk in the park and spotted the cat's crap sitting elegantly in the middle of the bench. This left an enormous 'impression' on the group who believed the heap of cats crap was a famous artwork dedicated to Vincent van Gogh because the bench had a sign on it called, Dedicated to Vincent van Gogh!

They photographed the crap, sent it to Instagram, the photo of a pile of shit went viral, and now the global art fraternity are searching for an anonymous 'Banksy' plagiarist who designed the thing! Or, was it the master himself?

Art specialists from all over the world are convinced a modern day artist put the crap there in honor of the impressionist master and are desperate to find whoever designed the crap, so they can pay him, or her, millions for the brilliant piece of crap, which left a massive impression.

The bench in question has been removed to the Vincent van Gogh Museum where thousands of Asian art lovers are queueing up to photograph the 'Impressionist Masterpiece!'

As for the poor Dutch cat, he has reverted back to marking his area with pee because his pile of crap was nowhere to be 'sniffed' at, and cat's pee tends to work more efficiently!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ArtCatsImpressionistsPoo

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more