Couple matched on a website still haven't emailed each other

Firestarter.com, the dating website for any up and coming men and women about town, has successfully matched a few people, been sued fourteen times, but the latest match, Lorraine Black and Raymond Valentino, haven't even written to each other.

Lorraine said, 'Ray seems like a nice chap, and he is only 15 miles away. He is a bit on the short side for me, but beggars can't be choosers, as they say.'

Ray piped in, 'Yes, I like the look of Lorraine. She is very nice, but I wonder what will happen if I send her a message.'

What will happen to Ray is that she will either respond favourably, unfavourably or not at all. Your niche reading interests of 1970s Mills and Boon books, though, means that you are already at something of a massive disadvantage in these fast-paced times.