Man giving up the Daily Mail

Rupert Penny-Farthing, from Mithering on the Trent, has given up reading the Daily Mail. He gave it up as a New Year's resolution, but now, after more than three weeks, he knows that he is strong enough never to go near another copy of the tabloid favourite again.

'I was reading it during the first lockdown, just getting up in the morning to get if from the newsagent, and it was like I was injecting misery through my eye-lids. I thought, as everyone does after an epiphany, that my life was worth so much more.'

Penny-Farthing continued: 'During Lockdown, how does knowing about the Kardashian's, or some z-list celebrity who hasn't done anything of note for seven years improve my life? It doesn't. That is the simple truth of it, and I feel so much healthier for giving it up. There is no downside that I can think of for not reading the Daily Mail.'