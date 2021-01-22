Man watching Last of the Summer Wine boxset for the seventh time

Gary Higginbottom, a sewer worker from Mithering on the Trent, plans to sit down and watch the whole box set of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s sit-com Last of the Summer Wine for the seventh time this weekend.

'As you can imagine, from my job,' said Gary, 'I am not a great catch with the ladies because I work in sewage, so I like to make the most of my free time. When I am not helping push effluence through some big pipes, I like watching classic comedy.'

Last of the Summer Wine was set in an idealised version of Yorkshire, where tea shops could operate with only four customers, wrinkled tights were seen as saucy, and a wheeled bath was what a man about town needed for all his rolling downhill journeys.