Successful Space Launch from Sussex

Funny story written by Joel Kaye

Saturday, 23 January 2021

image for Successful Space Launch from Sussex

Nosey neighbour Jess Curious was last seen rising swiftly from the roof of 25 Privet Road, Harshleigh, Sussex. Owner, Nona Yorbizniss, claims that Mr Curious insisted on testing her newly-installed high-speed lift - "Much more swift than your old stairlift!" - even before its mechanism had been fully tested.

"Now I've got a hole in my roof. Everyone can see in, and I'm on the flight path from Heathrow," said Miss Yorbizniss. "I shall have to cover up my little capo di monte."

Neighbours in Privet Rd confirmed that Curious was becoming increasingly unpopular because of his intrusive manner, always dropping in at inconvenient moments.

The DPP is considering a charge of pesticide.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

