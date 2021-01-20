Man telling everyone he is reading James Joyce

Writing on his blog, My View of the World, 79-year old Raymond Ving from Chutney on the Fritz has stated that he has been reading Ulysses by James Joyce, whilst listening to Jazz, and doing the Times Crossword.

Like most of us, he has been drinking beer at breakfast and subsisting on a night of Pringles and Weetabix, whilst shouting obscenities at the TV.

When blog reader Stanley Bridgewater asked what he thought of the main characters, and the storyline in general, Raymond Ving answered: 'I like it for the shortness of the chapters, the easily differentiated characters, and the sense of an almost Shakespearean tragedy unfolding on every page.'

The book is seen as one of the most difficult books in the English language. Mr Ving is lying, like a lot of people who write blogs and post images on Instagram.