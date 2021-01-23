Train spotter missing regular trains

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 23 January 2021

image for Train spotter missing regular trains
Only another four hours to wait until the next one, Bob

Trainspotter Bob Montgomery, 58 from Cheddar Off Cut, a small town close to Chutney on the Fritz, is really missing having more regular trains.

With Coronavirus restrictions in full place, fewer trains have been stopping or passing through Cheddar Off Cut than ever before. Sometimes, there is up to a four-hour wait between trains, as Bob tells us.

'Obviously, like most people, I have a lot of time to kill, so, waiting to see a train isn't so bad. I have my weak lemon cordial drink and train spotting guide, and sometimes Duncan comes by and we talk about narrow gauges. My life is non-stop excitement, it really is.'

Duncan continues: 'I only watch the trains because it makes me more interesting than I usually am.'

Bob finished by saying: 'It is either this, or speaking to my wife, and I know which we both prefer I do.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

