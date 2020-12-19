Man glad that this year he won't have to watch Time-Team again with his parents

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 19 December 2020

image for Man glad that this year he won't have to watch Time-Team again with his parents
And what we have here Tony is a future mid life crisis

Charlie Braithwaite, 27, and studious argument-inciter on Twitter, has revealed a secret upside to Covid-19.

'The good news is that I don't have to sit through my dad's box set of Time Team on Boxing Day, as is usually the case. I won't be visiting them, because they are taking precautions this year, and with my sister, Jean, her husband,Tony, and the two kids, they will already be packed.'

'It is not just that though,' said Charlie's mum, Caroline. 'We have had 27 years of his bollocks, and we are sick of it. Covid-19 gives us a chance to see what a Christmas will be like without Charlie.'

'Just you wait,' said Frank Braithwaite. 'We now have a box set of Bargain Hunt, including the ones with Tim Wonnacott. That entitled little ***** won't know what has hit him next year.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

