Three Spirits planning to visit Jacob Rees Mogg

Following a recent outburst, attacking UNICEF for wanting to help a council in London, Edwardian ghost boy Jacob Rees-Mogg will be visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet To Come, even though they were planning to avoid the little git this year.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come told us, in his surprisingly high voice: 'Yes, this year, we were planning to take it a bit easier. There was Sir Philip Green, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson as usual, but it looks like we shall have to pay a visit to Jacob as well.'

Rees-Mogg's latest whinnying for attention saw him attack an altruistic act by Unicef, accusing them of making a political point for their own gain.

Rees-Mogg's nanny said: 'Jacob is just tired. He needs a bit of a nap.'

We all remember what happened the last time Jacob Rees-Mogg fell asleep, don't we?

The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come added: 'We thought we would just buy him a good bottle of brandy as usual, but we think that some self-awareness will be a far better gift.'