Families of Politicians hoping that they will really stay away for Christmas

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 17 December 2020

image for Families of Politicians hoping that they will really stay away for Christmas
One road leads to happiness, one to a shallow and sour future.

The beleaguered families of our politicians are hoping that, just for once, they will stick by what they are saying, and stay away this year.

Nigel Farage's cousin said: 'Nigel's a bit of a knob, but he is our knob, you know. I can slag him off, but I will defend him when anyone else starts, but I am so glad he says he won't be coming here this year. At least there will still be some After Eight Mints left.'

A relative of Priti Patel said: 'It is sad, but at least this year, someone else can win Guess Who? It is not always Bernard, you know.'

A second cousin of Boris Johnson added: 'Yes, political discussion is always divisive, but can you imagine what it is like around our way?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more