Families of Politicians hoping that they will really stay away for Christmas

The beleaguered families of our politicians are hoping that, just for once, they will stick by what they are saying, and stay away this year.

Nigel Farage's cousin said: 'Nigel's a bit of a knob, but he is our knob, you know. I can slag him off, but I will defend him when anyone else starts, but I am so glad he says he won't be coming here this year. At least there will still be some After Eight Mints left.'

A relative of Priti Patel said: 'It is sad, but at least this year, someone else can win Guess Who? It is not always Bernard, you know.'

A second cousin of Boris Johnson added: 'Yes, political discussion is always divisive, but can you imagine what it is like around our way?'