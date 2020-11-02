New Anti-Lockdown Party

Mr Richard Head, also known as Dick, has formed a new political party to fight against Covid-19 lockdowns. “It’s an Englishman’s right to associate with whomsoever and wherever he wishes. My association with Miss Potts of Lavender Cottages was purely to do with advising her on bedroom furniture. I will be supporting her child for charitable reasons.”

Mr Head’s wife was in quarantine with her lawyer, and unavailable for comment.

Head spoke proudly of his grandfather’s record in the Second World War. “He was the same, “said Head, “and also a Dick. He wasn’t going to be bullied by any self-important air-raid warden, and kept his lights on and the curtains open during night-time air raids. Of course, he was blown up, but that didn’t stop him. They found bits of him all over Clerkenwell Rd, and his head was in the snug of the burnt-out Briton’s Protection. He was still talking, though.“