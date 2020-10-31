Michael Gove missing being the tea boy

Michael Gove, chief Government house-elf, has admitted that, during the lockdown, he has really missed being tea-boy.

'I miss making the tea and coffee for Boris, and for Rishi Sunak. I never made it for anyone else, but when I asked Priti Patel if she wanted sugar, she just said she was sweet enough. Oh, I really miss the light-hearted banter, and the japes.'

When asked recently, Boris Johnson said: 'Tea, I don't have time for tea.'

Rishi Sunak simply stated: 'I like tea with a good Hob-Nob or Rich Tea biscuit. No Digestives for me, no thank you.'

Other news from Government is that they will be releasing the hounds at midnight.