Michael Gove missing being the tea boy

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 31 October 2020

image for Michael Gove missing being the tea boy
Michael Gove, out for his morning run

Michael Gove, chief Government house-elf, has admitted that, during the lockdown, he has really missed being tea-boy.

'I miss making the tea and coffee for Boris, and for Rishi Sunak. I never made it for anyone else, but when I asked Priti Patel if she wanted sugar, she just said she was sweet enough. Oh, I really miss the light-hearted banter, and the japes.'

When asked recently, Boris Johnson said: 'Tea, I don't have time for tea.'

Rishi Sunak simply stated: 'I like tea with a good Hob-Nob or Rich Tea biscuit. No Digestives for me, no thank you.'

Other news from Government is that they will be releasing the hounds at midnight.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

