'Big Brother', alias Spoof editor, demands Spoofers take university exam in writing 'correct' English! Numero Uno Spoofer moron, Jaggedone, has been forced to attend, but he failed miserably, of course!

(NOT EDITED) A Big Brother, born in 1984, not 1980, who oversees every single grammatic mistake written by moronic 'Spoofers' who cannot write 'correct' English has decided, "enough is enough!"

Big Brother now demands an 'on-line' university entrance exam, forcing every writer who dares make a spelling mistake, uses words in a different context, attempts to avoid brandname conflicts by changing the spelling of a name, and other 'serious' misdemeanors, to take the exam.

If Big Brother, after controlling the results, finds one comma out of place, or other silly-nonsensical mistakes, the said 'Spoofer' will be forced into quarantine in a 'Orwellian Writers Exile' based on the fantasy Island of Elba.

There, they will be whipped, chained, and brainwashed, until they can write one sentence without misplacing a single comma. After quarantine, imbecilic 'Spoofers' will again take the university exam. If they fail once again, Big Brother, will sentence them to a life-long-spoof-ban.

Jaggedone, a total, fucking grammatic moron, is the first one to fail the exam! He has gone into quarantine, been whipped, chained, and tortured. However, being a rebellious bastard, he refuses to bow to the demands of his incarcerators, especially Big Brother.

For Jaggedone, the 'writing is not on the wall', too many mistakes. So, Big Brother, and his grammatic experts, a band of wandering Irish Leprechauns, have kidnapped the moron and dumped him in the Irish Sea.

The Spoof, thank heavens, is now a pristine haven for grammatical 'correct' satirical writers whose only 'Trump Card' is him!