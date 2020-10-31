Mugs still furloughed

Unwashed coffee cups Mavis and Florence are still on furlough, having not left the side of the sink since their office shut down in March.

'Every day, I watch the mould grow increasingly thick and dark,' wailed Mavis, in her surprisingly deep, sonorous voice. 'When the office was shut in March, we had at least hoped to have been washed and put back in the cupboard. They didn't even bother to pour the milk away, and we have watched it as it has become cheese.'

Mould Shane Fotherington said: 'I owe my continued existence to the office being shut. Maybe if management had done what they should have done, we wouldn't have been in this mess.'