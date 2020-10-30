Skeleton glad to be staying indoors

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 30 October 2020

image for Skeleton glad to be staying indoors
Gary, you could have at least have made an effort this year.

Skeleton Gary Jones is glad that, this year, he can stay in.

'No-one seems to be doing anything for Halloween this year, so I don't think I will,' said the strangely cheerful, bloodless, skinless and internal organ-less married father-of-three.

'If you only have bones, you tend to feel the cold anyway, so going out at the end of October has never been great for me,' continued Gary. 'I know you would miss the atmosphere of October, but if Halloween could be moved to July or August, that would be great.'

'It is usually embarrassing to go out with Gary during Halloween,' said his wife, Dorothy, "but I am glad we don't have to go out and scare the neighbour's kids this year. They always know that it is Gary anyway. He is the only walking, convincing skeleton in the whole village.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more