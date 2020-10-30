Skeleton glad to be staying indoors

Skeleton Gary Jones is glad that, this year, he can stay in.

'No-one seems to be doing anything for Halloween this year, so I don't think I will,' said the strangely cheerful, bloodless, skinless and internal organ-less married father-of-three.

'If you only have bones, you tend to feel the cold anyway, so going out at the end of October has never been great for me,' continued Gary. 'I know you would miss the atmosphere of October, but if Halloween could be moved to July or August, that would be great.'

'It is usually embarrassing to go out with Gary during Halloween,' said his wife, Dorothy, "but I am glad we don't have to go out and scare the neighbour's kids this year. They always know that it is Gary anyway. He is the only walking, convincing skeleton in the whole village.'